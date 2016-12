Worst job ever?

Sunday, June 12th, 2011

I saw this gloomy fellow by the side of the road in Stevenage a week or so back as I was driving home from work.

Further along the road, after I’d switched the camera off, he had a mate who was having a fine old time, waving at the cars and mugging for the drivers who were taking photos of him.

This chap, though, looked like he wanted the ground to open up and swallow him whole…